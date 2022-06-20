Brooke Jones (left foreground) plays Winnifred in the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Theatre Camp performance of the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” along with Keelie Williams as the wizard (back, from left) Kayleigh Kaylee Gordy at the queen, Dalton Fletcher as Prince Dauntless, and James Portwood as the king.
As Winnifred in “Once Upon a Mattress”, Brooke Jones plays an unconventional princess who has to pass a test of sleeping on a stack of mattresses on top of a single pea to prove she is worthy of marrying a prince.
Jeremy Stewart
Jeremy Stewart
Keelie Williams (right), playing the wizard, instructs hopeful princess Savanna Jackson during her test in the RCAC Theatre Camp production of “Once Upon a Mattress”.
Jeremy Stewart
Logan Adams (left) is comforted by Jalon Millhollan during rehearsals for “Once Upon a Mattress” as the characters Lady Larken and Sir Harry.
Jeremy Stewart
Brooke Jones (right) playfully teases a knight played by J. Ray Forsyth during Winnifred’s introduction in the RCAC Theatre Camp production of “Once Upon a Mattress”.
Local middle and high school students are bringing a Broadway classic to life this week as part of the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center’s Theatre Camp program.
More than 20 young actors started work on a youth production of “Once Upon a Mattress” at The Rockmart Theatre last Monday with just two weeks to bring the humorous adaptation of the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea” to life.
Public performances are Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, at 6 p.m. at the theater located at 116 E. Elm St. in Rockmart. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 per person and $5 for children 10 and younger.
The musical tells the “true story” of how a weary kingdom was charmed by the arrival of a unique princess named Winnifred who must pass a seemingly impossible test to prove she is a true princess, marry the prince and bring everyone some peace.
The show, presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, is directed by Margaret Jacobs, who has continued to oversee the RCAC Theatre Camp program since it began in 2003.
This is the second youth theater camp this summer for Jacobs, as she directed a camp for younger children earlier this month that saw 35 kids perform an adaptation of “Seussical: The Musical” at The Rockmart Theatre.