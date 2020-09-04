Cameras let parents check on babies at Floyd’s NICU

Technology already plays a critical role in Floyd Medical Center’s efforts to provide care for its tiniest patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Now technology is also keeping parents connected with their babies when they can’t be there in person.
AngelEye Health cameras installed at the babies’ bedsides give moms and dads the ability to see their baby on their phone, computer or tablet by logging on through a secure network with a personal password. The NICU staff can show parents how to get a password and sign on.
“Nobody wants to leave their baby behind,” said Konda Dizon, clinical manager of Floyd Medical Center’s NICU. “These new cameras give parents the peace of mind that they can check-in. They can also rest assured that the system is secure.”
With AngelEye’s secure, live-stream video, families can see their child’s progress as the cameras capture their movement in real-time. AngelEye also includes a clinical communication tool that allows the NICU staff to send parents vital updates and precious moments through text, photo or recorded video, further engaging parents in their infant’s care.
The AngelEye platform also provides educational information so parents can be better prepared when it is time to take their baby home.
Floyd Healthcare Foundation raised more than $40,000 to help purchase the 23 cameras.
“During the NICU campaign, we heard from parents that they wanted to stay connected with their babies while they were away from the hospital,” said Lauren Adams, foundation director. “This type of system enables family members to stay connected with their babies while they are at work, away for military service or when other circumstances limit their visits. During the pandemic, the peace of mind this system offers becomes even more crucial. We are thankful to all the donors who supported this project.”