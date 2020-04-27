Governor Brian Kemp eased restrictions on business closings statewide, but those barber shops, salons and gyms that have been surveyed around Polk County are remaining cautious and sticking to strict guidelines for serving the public.
As the number of new cases of COVID-19 remained flat at 46, and still no reported deaths according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's figures, the Shelter in Place and restrictions placed on certain kinds of businesses - restaurants, nail salons and more - are being eased to allow for some parts of the economy to begin reopening.
What businesses have decided to reopen and begin serving people also have a strict set of guidelines to follow to first prepare their business to open, then to keep employees and the public safe.
The long list of requirements includes temperature checks, asking clients screening questions when they enter a salon or barber shop for service like "have you had a cough? Have you had a fever?" and limiting the number of people who can be served at one time. There's also requirements to maintain social distancing, using personal protective equipment like masks and gloves at all times, and making sure that surfaces and tools are disinfected prior to and after a client is served.
Salons, barber shops and gyms all have to be thoroughly disinfected before reopening as well, and additional administrative steps must also be maintained for those who have decided to reopen. All employees who are sick are expected to stay home.
Meeting these requirements are several businesses who decided this past Friday to resume service.
Those like Martin's Styling Center in Cedartown are among those taking additional precautions, like requiring by-appointment scheduling only. Sole proprietor Gary Martin, who also serves as a County Commissioner, said that he's leaving additional time to ensure everything has been cleaned and maintained to standards when customers are coming in and out for haircuts.
"I appreciate all my customers who have been following the rules and hope to continue to serve the community as the situation unfolds," he said.
Others have followed suit like Cedartown's F.H.F. Hair Design, Color Worx and New Image salons, and Rockmart's Tangles, Shear Illusions and Hair Trendz.
Some have invited walk-in appointments as well, but are mainly asking customers to call ahead to schedule a time to get their hair styled.
Nail Salons are also taking precautions to serve customers, requiring appointments as well and also taking some walk-in service. Nail Mart in Cedartown are required to limit the number of people inside at one time, and are requiring customers to stay in their car until they are called in to have manicures and pedicures completed.
Tip Top Nail Salon in Rockmart has followed suit in serving the public six days a week, asking for customers to call ahead to schedule times between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Gyms are open as well and required to follow the same sanitary guidelines in cleaning, but also in keeping patrons away from one another while they get in a workout.
Anna Lewis at Body Vision in Rockmart said they are allowing a limited number of people within the facility at one time, and are asking people to wait in their cars when too many people are inside.
"We're having to do lots of cleaning as well," Lewis said.
Across the county at Studio Fit, owner Jordan Hubbard said they are back open for business as well under the same guidelines and conditions. He's asking customers to also avoid small talk and taking up any additional time that other patrons might want to use for their workout.
He added that one of the ways the gym is keeping people separated during their time on machines is to stagger what equipment people can use, making sure that there is space between individuals on the various weight lifting machines within, and on treadmills and stationary bicycles as well.
Despite the loosening of restrictions on restaurants locally, several have decided to stick with curbside service only for the time being. For instance, both El Nopal in Cedartown and Rockmart announced last week they planned to keep their dining rooms closed until further notice.
Zorba's in Cedartown was closed for several weeks during the restrictions, but today decided to return to serving customers on a curbside basis only. They put up a drive-thru to serve patrons. Petro's, who also closed in Cedartown, started their drive-thru only service as well on Monday.
Restaurants that were beginning to get back up and running included Jefferson's in Cedartown and Rockmart, who offered dine-in service to patrons who wished to come in and sit down.
A more complete list of businesses that are reopening and restaurants offering dine-in service will be updated in the weekly Chamber COVID-19 guide available in the coming edition.