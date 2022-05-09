An outdoor burn ban is in effect through Sept. 30 in Polk and 53 other Georgia counties, primarily in the northern half of the state.
Affected residents are asked to refrain from burning yard and land clearing debris, whose smoke can negatively impact the state’s air quality during the hot summer months by contributing to high ozone levels. These conditions have been linked to lung and heart disease in humans.
“These restrictions are required by the state Environmental Protection Division so less particulate matter is released into the air,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Protection Chief Frank Sorrells. “The risk of wildfire is also high at this time, and the Georgia Forestry Commission will be closely monitoring fire activity to keep Georgians and their property safe.”
Among the other counties affected are Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, and Walker.
Residents in Georgia counties not included in the annual burn ban will continue to be required to follow specific fire safety guidelines and any local ordinances governing debris burning.
The five safety precautions now mandated by law include set spacing between fires and woodlands and structures, burn times from sunrise to sunset, burner attendance at the fire, and reasonable precautions such as weather awareness and suppression tools.