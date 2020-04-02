With the arrival of spring and the start of April, the annual curtailing of fire activity to avoid widespread disaster within the state is coming up soon.
So put that pile of brush and debris aside for the summer and come back to it when conditions are wetter in the fall as the 2020 Burn Ban is set to start on May 1.
Polk County Public Safety Director Randy Lacey reported that the ban was put back into place for the beginning of May, and it will continue on until this coming fall.
The annual ban is required to ensure that open burning of debris or clearing of fields and undergrowth doesn't cause widespread wildfires, which cause millions of dollars in damage annually.
The ban affects some 54 counties, including: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker and Walton.
This year the ban extends to October 1.
May through September is the time of year when people are more likely to be outdoors.
Higher levels of ground-level ozone and particle pollution levels are recognized to contribute to human health concerns and issues.
Residents in Georgia counties not included in the annual burn ban, or wishing to conduct open burning that is exempt from the burn ban in some counties, will continue to be required to get a burn permit from the Georgia Forestry Commission before burning outdoors.
Permits can be secured online at GaTrees.org, by calling 1-877-OK2-BURN or contacting their county GFC office.
Editor's note: when this story was originally posted, Public Safety Director Randy Lacey was under the impression the date of the burn ban for the area was already begun, and corrected the record to state it was May 1. We apologize for the error. However, we encourage our readers to ensure that they comply with the burn ban once in place, and to consider their options for the springtime. - KM