The Georgia Bulldogs head back home to Athens after withstanding a physical battle in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday.
Despite frigid temperatures, high winds and a Wildcats team forcing Georgia to play in the trenches, Georgia walked away with a 16-6 victory on Saturday.
For the second straight year, the Bulldogs have clinched an SEC East title and swept all of their SEC East opponents. The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) came away as just the third SEC team since 1992 to post consecutive 8-0 league marks, following Alabama (2008-09) and Florida (1995-96).
If you were looking for a high-scoring game, with lots of style points, then Saturday’s contest wasn’t the game for you. Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh and Jack Podlesny played significant roles in Georgia’s victory over the Wildcats.
McIntosh rushed for a career-high 143 yards on 19 carries, including a crucial nine-yard Touchdown late in the third quarter that proved to be the difference in the game as Georgia outlasted a Kentucky four-quarter comeback attempt.
Georgia’s Jack Podlesny was perfect on 3-for-3 field goal attempts and 1-for-1 on extra points.
Coming into the game Stetson Bennett averaged 32 attempts and 289 yards passing per game, but on what could be called an uncharacteristic day, Bennett only attempted 19 passes with 13 completions for 116 yards and one interception.
Georgia’s ground game grinded out 247 yards on 46 attempts with three different backs getting touches and Bennett rushing the ball five times for 25 yards.
Georgia’s defense held Kentucky’s potential first-round pick, Will Levis, to 206 yards on 31 attempts (20-of-31) and one touchdown pass. Kentucky’s ground game managed just 89 yards on 25 attempts, with Chris Rodrigues Jr. getting the bulk of the carries touching the ball 17 times for 51 yards.
Georgia inched out the time of possession margin by only four seconds (30:02 to 29:58) and managed to get one more possession, which they stole from Kentucky thanks to a 45-yard interception return by Kelee Ringo that led to a Georgia field goal.
The Bulldogs leave Lexington with a 13-game win streak vs. the Wildcats and hold a commanding series lead of 62-12.
Georgia heads home for a bittersweet week as they head back to Athens to take on their in-state rivals Georgia Tech on Saturday for Senior Day and will hold a celebration of life for former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley
The celebration of life for Vince Dooley will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum, the service is open and free to the public and the arena’s clear bag policy will be in effect.
Georgia and Georgia Tech will kick off Saturday at noon on ESPN, FanDuel sportsbook has the line at -35.5 in favor of Georgia. Georgia is given a 98.7 percent chance of winning the game by ESPN’s FP.
Georgia looks to make it five in a row against Georgia Tech and finish undefeated in the regular season in back-to-back years.