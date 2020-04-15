A Buchanan man who police sought for several hours on Tuesday eventually was arrested and charged with numerous crimes after stealing a vehicle in Haralson County, crashing it in Polk and running from law enforcement.
Kevin Dakota Burnum, 25, of Buchanan, was booked into the Polk County Jail late Tuesday evening by County Police after he was caught and held at gunpoint by off-duty Cedartown Police Detective Chris Reeves at a James Daniel Road residence. Neighbors alerted Det. Reeves of Burnum's presence on their property after being on the run for much of the day and evening.
The manhunt that began on Everett Mountain Road and ended up covering several miles during the day and involved the help of the Polk County Police, Sheriff's Office, the Cedartown Police, Georgia State Patrol, Haralson County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Burnum began the day by stealing a truck in Haralson County and crashing it on Browning Road, then attempting to break into other vehicles in the area, He was also reported by Police Chief Kenny Dodd to have tried to a steal a vehicle from a woman who stated that he had a handgun and rifle. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to take the vehicle on Ashley Road.
Police do know that he he stole a Glock handgun from a James Daniel Road business, and that he was eventually found not far from that location.
Polk County Police also called in help from the Georgia State Patrol Aviation division to bring in a helicopter during the search.
He faces local charges of theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, sawed-off rifle, machine gun, dangerous weapon or silencer, second degree burglary, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, theft by taking, possession of methamphetamine, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Burnum remained in jail without a bond set on nine charges out of Polk County for various crimes committed throughout the day, plus additional charges that are pending out of Haralson County.