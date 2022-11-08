Current interim probate judge Shayne Green and local attorney Bobby Brooks will go up against each other in a runoff election after none of the three candidates for Polk County probate judge managed to get 50% of the votes in Tuesday’s election.

According to the unofficial results released by the Polk County Elections Office, Green finished with the most votes out of the 12,527 cast with 4,804, or 38.3%, Brooks followed closely with 4,554, or 36.4%, and longtime Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Sullivan was third with 3,169 votes, or 25.3% of the total.

Polk County Elections

Polk County probate judge candidate Bobby Brooks checks over election results while waiting on the final numbers at the county annex building on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
