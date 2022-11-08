Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck (from left) stands with Polk County Democratic Party representative Fran Forsyth and Polk County Republican Party representative Janet Ross while speaking to people waiting on election night results at the county annex building in Cedartown on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck (from left) stands with Polk County Democratic Party representative Fran Forsyth and Polk County Republican Party representative Janet Ross while speaking to people waiting on election night results at the county annex building in Cedartown on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Jeremy Stewart
A person enters the Nathan Dean Gymnasium at Bert Wood Park in Cedartown to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Current interim probate judge Shayne Green and local attorney Bobby Brooks will go up against each other in a runoff election after none of the three candidates for Polk County probate judge managed to get 50% of the votes in Tuesday’s election.
According to the unofficial results released by the Polk County Elections Office, Green finished with the most votes out of the 12,527 cast with 4,804, or 38.3%, Brooks followed closely with 4,554, or 36.4%, and longtime Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Sullivan was third with 3,169 votes, or 25.3% of the total.
Overall, Polk County had 13,635 voters cast ballots for the midterm election, but 1,108 of those did not vote in the probate judge special election.
Even if all of those ballots had voted in the race it would have only equaled about an 8.1% increase to any one candidate, still not enough to get the 50% plus-one advantage needed to avoid a runoff.
Georgia’s runoff election date is Dec. 6. Early voting dates and times are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The special election was the lone contested local race on the ballot after Polk County Commissioners Gary Martin, Linda Liles and Hal Floyd won their respective primary in May, keeping the board intact in its current form for an additional two years at the least.
Republican State Sen. Jason Anavitarte and State Rep. Trey Kelley both earned another term in office as each won their respective primary in May and faced no Democratic opposition.
Polk County remained heavily republican in federal and state races down the ballot.
District 14 U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene easily won her re-election bid over Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers. Her win was mirrored by Polk County’s voters as she took 77% of the vote with 10,299 to Flowers’ 3,082.
Gov. Brian Kemp appeared to be on the road to a second term late Tuesday night as he led Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams statewide in a rematch of the 2018 race won by Kemp. Kemp took Polk County with 81.5% of the vote at 11,089, while Abrams had 2,424 votes.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock appeared headed to a runoff late Tuesday night. Walker took Polk County with 10,398 votes to Warnock’s 2,791. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver had 342 votes.
Turnout
While early voting numbers trended upwards, the turnout to the polls on Tuesday was below the goal Polk County elections officials had hoped to hit with just more than half of the total of early voters casting ballots on Election Day.
Nearly 8,300 ballots were cast in person during the three-week early voting period in Polk County, with 4,812 coming out to the polls on Tuesday. The elections office received 545 absentee ballots, according to the unofficial tally Tuesday night.
While the 13,635 ballots were slightly more than the total for the 2108 midterm election, when Polk County had a 61.52% turnout, it equaled 55.2% of the current number of registered voters in the county.