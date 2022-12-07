Bobby Brooks will be Polk County’s new probate judge after he made a final push in Tuesday's runoff election and defeated interim Polk County Probate Judge Shayne Green by 270 votes.
The two candidates were forced into a runoff after neither gained a majority of the votes in November’s general midterm election. Brooks, a longtime Cedartown attorney, won with 51.2% of the votes, giving him his first win in three tries for the seat.
“I just want to thank all the voters of Polk County. And to the ones who didn't vote for me, I now have an opportunity to try to win them over and try to prove to them that I can preside over that court and run it the way it's supposed to be,” Brooks said.
The former district attorney came in second to Green in a three-person race in the general election that also included longtime Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mike Sullivan. Sullivan took to social media in the week leading up to the runoff putting his support behind Brooks.
“I want to commend Shayne Green for running a fine race. And Mike Sullivan as well. It was a clean race from start to finish. I told both of them when we started this that they were my friends and I don't see that changing,” Brooks said.
“It's just an honor to be able to serve as probate judge and I ask for all of the thoughts and prayers of the people in the county that we can be successful.”
Brooks will serve the remainder of the term held by Tony Brazier, who resigned in July amid an investigation into the office by the state Judicial Qualifications Commission. The position is set to be up for election again in 2024.
Green was named interim probate judge after having served as associate probate judge.
A total of 11,400 people voted for the seat in the runoff election, just over 1,150 less than voted in the general midterm election. Brooks received 5,835 votes to Green’s 5,565.
Republican candidate Herschel Walker once again was easily the favorite of Polk County voters for U.S. Senate over Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in the only other race on the ballot.
Walker received 79.36% of the votes while Warnock got 20.34% in the runoff, 9,497 to 2,470. Statewide, Warnock eclipsed the former University of Georgia star with 51.35% of the vote to win a full six-year term.