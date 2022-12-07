Brooks edges Green to win probate judge seat

Bobby Brooks (left) celebrates with his wife, Cindy Brooks, after the final results of the runoff election for probate judge were announced at the Polk County Elections Office on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

 Jeremy Stewart

Bobby Brooks will be Polk County’s new probate judge after he made a final push in Tuesday's runoff election and defeated interim Polk County Probate Judge Shayne Green by 270 votes.

The two candidates were forced into a runoff after neither gained a majority of the votes in November’s general midterm election. Brooks, a longtime Cedartown attorney, won with 51.2% of the votes, giving him his first win in three tries for the seat.

