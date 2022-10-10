More than a decade has passed since Tina Lippert was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has never forgotten the specific dates of her cancer journey and she also never forgets to pass on a simple message to others: “Go get your mammogram.” She credits that brief but effective mantra for saving her life.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Lippert said she is grateful for the swift and effective diagnostic services provided by The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd.
“I went in for a mammogram on July 16, 2012, just a normal mammogram, and they found a lump, so I had to go in for a breast biopsy the very next day. And it came back as cancer. I found that out on July 18, 2012, and I scheduled surgery later that month.”
The surgery was successful, and after chemo and radiation treatments she was cancer free.
Lippert said she was just going in her for annual mammogram when the cancer was detected. She said at that time she had no reason to believe she was ill.
“If I had not gone in for that routine mammogram than I probably would not be here now. I feel like that saved my life,” she said.
The Breast Center, which first opened in 2008, is recognized by national leaders in breast health care for quality and commitment to patients. One of those commitments is the unique Know in 24 promise, a pledge to provide same-day or next-day results for women receiving a mammogram.
If needed, the center also offers quick access to further testing, including biopsy, with next-day results for most women. If you detect a change that concerns you, or your annual breast exam reveals a change, you’ll get the same prompt attention.
“That Know in 24 was a huge relief,” Lippert said. “I am the kind of person who needs to know what I am dealing with. If I would have had to wait longer there would have been a lot of anxiety. It was huge that I was able to find out so quickly and get to the doctor so soon afterward. I think it makes a big difference, mentally. We are actually so blessed in Rome, Georgia, to have The Breast Center and the physicians who are here.”
Lippert said she had no history of breast cancer in her family. She also describes herself as a fairly healthy person. So, her conviction that women at the age of 40 should get an annual mammogram helped catch the cancer in time.
“I would say go get your mammogram because it can save your life and you can have your life back,” she said. “It’s going to be OK and if you get the diagnosis of cancer, you can make it through. Get a mammogram even If you think you are healthy. I thought I was,” Lippert said. “Working here and knowing the breast cancer rates and everything, I just wanted to do the right thing to try and take care of myself and make sure everything was OK.”
She was also very complimentary of the staff at The Breast Center.
“They are wonderful. There is just a calming feeling when you go in there. They are there to take care of you. They are super nice and you definitely feel like they care about you and what you are going through,” said Lippert, who is operations manager for the Atrium Health Floyd Primary Care Network.
She said she went for a mammogram this year in August. No irregularities were found. She said she no longer worries about getting screened and intentionally tries to be joyful and helpful as a result of her experience.
“I try to live my life to the fullest every day and not worry about the small things,” Lippert said. “I try to have more fun. I liked to travel before, but I really try to do more, go and see,” she said.
For more information about services provided by The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd or to schedule an appointment, visit Floyd.org/Mammogram or call 706-509-6840.