More than a decade has passed since Tina Lippert was diagnosed with breast cancer. She has never forgotten the specific dates of her cancer journey and she also never forgets to pass on a simple message to others: “Go get your mammogram.” She credits that brief but effective mantra for saving her life.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Lippert said she is grateful for the swift and effective diagnostic services provided by The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd.

