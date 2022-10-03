When a registered nurse at Atrium Health Polk Medical Center discovered a lump in one of her breasts earlier this year, her Polk teammates put their expertise to work for her, helping her to get the answers she needed.
Lori Depew, who works with the cardiac rehab program at Polk Medical Center in Cedartown, faithfully schedules a mammogram each October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month. In 2021, Depew’s mammogram showed no concerns, although her screening results always come with an asterisk: Depew has dense breast tissue that can make it difficult to clearly see all of her tissue.
With the all-clear from her radiologist, Depew did what she always does. She scheduled an annual mammogram for the following year, while being mindful of her own breast health. That mindfulness is what caused her to discover a lump in one of her breasts one day this past April, it was Monday.
Depew quickly followed up with her primary care physician, Dr. Neil Gordon, who immediately ordered a mammogram. She left Dr. Gordon’s office and went straight to the imaging team at Polk Medical Center where she found a staff of caregivers ready to help their friend. Yes, they could schedule a diagnostic mammogram.
A radiologist would be on hand to read mammograms if she could schedule one the following day. The team worked with Lori and her physician to also get an order for a ultrasound should she need it; they scheduled Depew for her appointment the very next day, on Tuesday.
At her appointment, Regina Graham was her mammographer. Depew sensed that Regina saw something troubling.
“They saw something in the mammogram they had not seen in October,” Depew said. A breast ultrasound immediately followed. Cristal Cauthen was her sonographer. “She was very thorough,” Depew said. “She even took an ultrasound of my lymph nodes.”
Depew would need a biopsy, and hers was scheduled for the next day, on Wednesday.
The biopsy revealed that Lori had three tumors, all located in one area of one breast. She learned that she had breast cancer the very next day, on Thursday.
The next day, Depew went to the Breast Center for magnetic resonance imaging and genetic testing. This was important, because Depew is adopted and doesn’t know her family’s medical history. She later learned that she does not have the BRCA genetic mutation that make many women more susceptible for breast cancer. Her MRI and genetic testing were complete on Friday.
Within five days, Depew went from discovering a lump in her breast tissue to confirming that she had breast cancer and that she did not carry the BRCA genetic mutation, important information to share with her daughter. Within seven days, Depew was scheduled for a double mastectomy.
Depew’s cancer was slow-growing. She now believes the cancer cells already were growing inside her breast tissue when she had her mammogram last October. Her diligence in knowing her own body and the care provided by her teammates in Primary Care, at Polk Medical Center and the Breast Center resulted in her receiving a thorough diagnosis and treatment plan in just seven days’ time.
With breast cancer, early detection is the best protection, and the Atrium Health Floyd Imaging Services team at Polk Medical Center and the Breast Center did everything in their power to help Depew get the immediate care she needed. The Breast Center was designed for this very service, and Atrium Health Floyd is extremely successful in helping our community get the best breast care possible.
Since her diagnosis, Depew has successfully undergone a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. Because of the nature of her cancer and the success of her surgery, Depew did not have to have chemotherapy or radiation therapy.
Five months have passed since Depew had her diagnostic mammogram after discovering a lump. Depew is back at work caring for her cardiac rehab patients at Polk Medical Center, and she credits Regina, Cristal and Alisha for saving her life.
“The radiologist said he didn’t know what I was feeling, but the tumors were too deep for me to feel. They were almost at my chest wall,” Depew said. “God put all these wonderful people in my life. If it weren’t for his grace, where would I be?”