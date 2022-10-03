Polk Medical nurse benefits from early detection, quick action

Polk Medical Center registered nurse Lori Depew (left) works with Rockmart’s Bob Culver, a cardiac rehab patient.

 Atrium Health Floyd

When a registered nurse at Atrium Health Polk Medical Center discovered a lump in one of her breasts earlier this year, her Polk teammates put their expertise to work for her, helping her to get the answers she needed.

Lori Depew, who works with the cardiac rehab program at Polk Medical Center in Cedartown, faithfully schedules a mammogram each October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness month. In 2021, Depew’s mammogram showed no concerns, although her screening results always come with an asterisk: Depew has dense breast tissue that can make it difficult to clearly see all of her tissue.

