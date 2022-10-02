Community lights porches pink for breast cancer awareness

Sherri Hendrix credits her own strength to her supportive friends, the team at Oleo Olive Oils and Wine, her fiancé Eddie, family, cancer care team and her tiny Shih Tzu dog Princess Diva who sat by her side through her entire recovery.

 AdventHealth Redmond

AdventHealth Redmond has challenged the local community to light porches pink to spread awareness of breast cancer during October. One out of every eight women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime, but many don’t know that it is easily treatable when caught early.

Community members are invited to join this effort by installing a pink light bulb in their front porch light socket, creating a pink evening glow and sharing their own stories and connection to breast cancer on social media with the #PinkPorchGA hashtag.

