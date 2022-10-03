When The Breast Center at Atrium Health Floyd first opened its doors in 2008, it set a new standard for providing quality screening diagnostic care in a timely manner. Fourteen years later, that standard of excellence remains unparalleled in northwest Georgia.
The center is recognized by national leaders in breast health care for quality and commitment to patients. One of those commitments is the unique Know in 24 promise, a pledge to provide same-day or next-day results for women receiving a mammogram.
“I think women in northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama have grown so familiar with our Know in 24 pledge that they are surprised when they find out women who don’t live here don’t get that same prompt response after a mammogram,” said Aimee Griffin, vice president of Professional Services at Atrium Health Floyd and former director of The Breast Center. “The whole idea of knowing the results of your mammogram within a day is huge. For many women, the anxiety that comes from having to wait for results can be one of the worst parts of the process.”
If needed, the center also offers quick access to further testing, including biopsy, with next-day results for most women. If you detect a change that concerns you, or your annual breast exam reveals a change, you’ll get the same prompt attention.
“The speed in which we do that follow-up is also important,” Griffin said. “If you have been told someone saw something on your mammogram, you don’t want to be living in limbo for days.”
The center has earned the designation of a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology and Certified Quality Breast Center of Excellence by the Consortium of Breast Centers. Those names mean something.
Centers of Excellence are fully accredited in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasound and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy. That means The Breast Center has achieved high practice standards in image quality, personnel qualifications, facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality insurance programs.
Mobile mammography
Recognizing the need to bring mammography technology to part of rural northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama, Atrium Health Floyd also launched its Mobile Mammography Coach in 2008 when The Breast Center opened.
The Mobile Mammography Coach is outfitted with a state-of-the-art, digital mammography machine and staffed by clinicians who are specially trained in screening mammography. It offers a unique advantage for those who need a mammogram and want to minimize lost work time because of travel requirements.
The experience is similar to a physician appointment. Staff will perform your mammogram and examination in a private environment that’s so comfortable you may forget you’re on a customized travel coach.
Clinical breast exams, breast cancer risk assessment
Our specially trained providers will conduct a physical breast exam by hand during your visit. It is recommended that women as young as age 20 should receive a clinical breast exam every one to three years. During the exam, an expert will carefully feel your breasts and under your arms for lumps or anything that might be unusual. Additionally, our providers are experts in breast cancer risk assessment and can help you understand how your personal and family health history impacts your risk for breast cancer.
Genetic testing
Some women and men may seek genetic testing, especially if there is a family history of breast cancer. Our nurse practitioners are trained in genetics and are graduates of City of Hope’s Clinical Cancer Genetics program. The City of Hope is one of only 52 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. That designation recognizes excellence in treatment, research and expertise.
Our providers can help women understand their cancer risk based on family history, what steps they can take to reduce their cancer risk and how to improve their cancer screening exams.
Advocates
Advocates at The Breast Center serve as educators for the community when it comes to breast cancer.
Advocates are:
Chosen because they have been affected by breast cancer, whether personally or through a family member or friend
Receive initial orientation training, along with quarterly continuing education
Committed to helping improve the health of women in the northwest Georgia and northeast Alabama area
They can speak with local civic groups, garden clubs, church groups and other organizations on the importance of breast health and the resources available at The Breast Center.
For more information about services or to schedule an appointment, visit Floyd.org/Mammogram or call 706-509-6840.