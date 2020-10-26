A manhunt that spanned three counties and led police on an eight-day search for an accused murderer came to an end Monday.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd has confirmed that Jimmy Brian Blackmon, a Rockmart man charged with killing his wife on Sunday, Oct. 18, was found in a home in Carrollton on Monday morning by agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, who took him in custody.
Blackmon is accused of shooting Ginger Leann Green Blackmon, 36, around 8 p.m. on Oct. 18 at their home on Rice Road in Rockmart. Police say he then fled the scene in his truck, which was later found abandoned by Floyd County Police at the Walmart in East Rome off of U.S. 411 a few hours later.
Police determined that he had been picked up by his son and then dropped off on Ga. 101 at Pleasant Valley Road in Floyd County.
The Polk County Police criminal investigation division, K9 division and Rockmart Police joined forces to search the area last Tuesday, Oct. 20, with no sign of Blackmon.
The son, Corey Brian Blackmon, 21, was arrested and charged with obstructing law enforcement officers after police said he initially lied to them when questioned about his father's whereabouts.
Authorities then searched the area around Jimmy Blackmon’s home after a tip that he had returned to the initial crime scene. He escaped into the woods after officers attempted to capture him, leading to a multi-agency search of the area during which police failed to locate him.
