The manhunt for a suspected murderer has led police back to the scene where a woman was shot on Sunday.
Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said this afternoon that law enforcement agencies have set up a perimeter near Rice Road in Rockmart.
Dodd said detectives received a lead that Jimmy Brian Blackmon had returned to the house where he allegedly shot and killed his wife, Ginger Blackmon, on Sunday night.
When police arrived, Blackmon ran into the woods. Dodd said they had a helicopter on the way to provide aerial surveillance of the area.
As a precaution, both Rockmart High School and Rockmart Middle School have been placed on a Code Blue preventive lockdown. This means a heightened sense of security is being implemented and students are not allowed to leave the buildings.
Both schools are approximately a mile and a half from Rice Road along Ga. 113.
More on this story as it becomes available.