Polk County Police are investigating a shooting at a residence on Rice Road just north of Rockmart that has left one person dead and the suspect at large, according to Chief Kenny Dodd.
Dodd said preliminary information indicated there was a domestic dispute that led to the shooting. The name of the victim and suspect are not being released at the moment.
Detectives are still on the scene. Officers on the scene said the shooting occurred between 8 and 9 p.m.
Rice Road is just off of Ga. Highway 113 about a mile and a half north of Rockmart High School.
More information to come as it becomes available.