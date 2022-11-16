Ralston

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston presides over the chamber in this 2021 photo.

 Beau Evans-Capitol Beat News Service, File

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the age of 68, just two days after the House Republican Caucus nominated a new speaker to succeed him in January.

Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, had been suffering from an extended illness. His wife, Sheree, his children, and other members of his family were with him when he passed away, his office announced. Arrangements will be announced in the future.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

