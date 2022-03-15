Police news

Authorities have confirmed a body was found in western Polk County on Tuesday morning and the GBI is leading the investigation.

While details remain sparse at this time, Polk County Coroner Norman Smith reported the body was found in the area of Esom Hill Road. He did not specify the gender or state of the body.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation will provide a press release on the discovery in the next few hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Polk County Police at 770-748-7331 and ask to speak with Sergeant Raybun (#804).

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription