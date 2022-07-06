Polk County Probate Judge Tony Brazier will resign his position July 15 after complications from back surgery have forced him to step down.
Brazier’s resignation was confirmed in an email sent by County Manager Matt Denton to county administrators and commissioners Wednesday afternoon. Brazier also confirmed his resignation when reached by the Polk County Standard Journal.
A resignation letter was sent to Gov. Brian Kemps office stating Brazier would be stepping down effective July 15.
“Lord knows I love serving the people. All I've done since serving this county since 1979 is serve faithfully with compassion and dedication,” Brazier said. “I will miss taking care of the people that come under my office's care. But when your health begins to affect how you serve, you have to listen to the doctors.”
Brazier had back surgery in April and has recently developed complications that led surgeons to schedule a procedure that will severely limit his ability to move around as much as he would need to, according to Brazier.
“It’s hard, and it breaks my heart to do so, but I will have to stand down,” Brazier said.
Denton’s email stated that Associate Probate Judge Shayne Green will serve in the interim until November when a special election will be held along with the general election.
Brazier has served Polk County in a public safety or public service capacity since 1979, including as an EMT and coroner. He was elected probate judge in 2020 when he narrowly defeated Bobby Brooks in the primary election.
Brazier said he expects a smooth transition in the probate court with Green and his chief clerk making sure there is no interruption of service.