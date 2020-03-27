It is my desire and my passion to serve the very people that I love and that I choose to protect. That’s why I have chose to seek the post of Probate Judge in Polk County.
The Probate Court is the “court of the people,” and it deserves the entire attention of a Judge who will dedicate his entire efforts at providing the greatest level of services and care to its people.
Polk County residents and the attorney’s that help to represent them deserve to work with a professional who will provide them only best. A great legacy of service was established in the Probate Court decades ago and it continues today, through the ranks of the late Judge Roger Vincent, the late Judge Joyce Jones and now through the trusted tenure of our current Probate Judge Linda Smith. I intend to continue the legacy of that great service and will hopefully even expand upon the services provided for our wonderful community by our Polk County Probate Court and it’s gifted staff.
I can give the fine people of Polk County my word, that I am qualified, I am dedicated and I am committed to serve each and everyone of you with the greatest drive and conviction to service that comes with sound & solid leadership.
Since 1979, I have proudly served the great people of Polk County in one area of public safety and public service or another. I have dedicated my life to serving others because that’s what makes me happy, that’s what drives me and more than anything else, that’s my calling in life — to care for, to serve and to touch the lives of others.
Being your Probate Judge will not only be an honor, but it will be my privilege. My motto all throughout my life has been “that there is no greater service in life than that of a man or a woman to serve his or her fellow citizenry.”
If elected on May 19, 2020, as your Probate Judge, it’s my promise to you that you can expect nothing less than my Best, after all “ones Best is his Best.” May God bless each of you, now and always.