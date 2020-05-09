A Braswell man who was involved in a wreck on Friday afternoon on the Polk-Floyd County lines died from his injuries.
Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier said that Allen Fennell, 83, of Brawell, was pronounced dead at Floyd Medical Center following attempts at lifesaving treatment at 6:30 p.m.
Brazier said that Fennell was the only one seriously injured in what turned out to be a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 101 on May 8.
According to the coroner, Fennell had just crossed the Polk County line and reached the Dean Road area when he left the roadway and over-corrected his attempt to get back into the lane, which sent him into a spin and caused him to hit another vehicle.
That sent Fennell's vehicle into a flip, which ejected him from the vehicle. Floyd County and Polk County 911 dispatched emergency personnel to the scene, and a Department of Transportation and Medical Assistant who both happened upon the wreck lent their assistance until Redmond EMS arrived.
Brazier said that Fennell was rushed to Floyd Medical Center, where he was treated until he was pronounced dead from severe trauma incurred by the wreck just over an hour later.