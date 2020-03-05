Boyd Austin has qualified to run as a Republican for State Senate in District 31. Austin completed the requisite paperwork with the Georgia Republican Party this morning at the State Capitol.
“It is now official,” stated Austin. “I am ready to continue in service to our community - producing solid, strong, and thoughtful conservative results. I have a proven track record of success and I look forward to bringing this same mentality to the State Senate.”
Boyd Austin announced his intentions to run for State Senate on January 23th, to represent the senatorial district which includes all of Polk and Haralson Counties, as well as a majority of Paulding County. The seat is currently held by Senator Bill Heath (R-Bremen) who announced his retirement from the State Senate upon the expiration of his term at the end of 2020.
Austin continued, “This election is just around the corner, and I have already been blessed with a tremendous outpouring of support since I announced my candidacy. In the coming weeks, I hope to earn your vote to keep our community on the right path for the future.”
Boyd Austin is the former Mayor of Dallas, Georgia, having served in that position for nearly 25 years. He is a recognized leader at the local, state, and national level. He has served with city, county and citizen leaders on the Board of the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission. Boyd was appointed by Governors Perdue, Deal and Kemp to the Board of the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) where he served as Chairman for three years. Governor Deal also appointed him to the Board of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA). He is a past president of the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), and continues to serve on its Executive Committee and Legislative Policy Council. Mayor Austin serves as a trustee and former chair of GMA’s Risk Management and Employee Benefits System.