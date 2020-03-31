A Polk County man convicted on murder charges will spend the rest of his life in jail without parole after Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy determined his fate in a Tuesday sentencing hearing Tuesday.
District Attorney Jack Browning said that Roe Bowman, convicted in early March on all charges after a week long trial, will serve life without the possibility of parole for the 2017 murder of Tammy Wolfe, plus an additional five years consecutively on a charge of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
"The District Attorney's Office is pleased that Judge Mark Murphy followed our sentencing recommendation that Mr. Bowman spend the rest of his life behind bars, with no chance of ever being released," Browning wrote in a statement following the sentencing hearing. "We ask for the community to pray for Ms. Wolfe's family, that they may find some sense of justice, healing, and closure from the jury's guilty verdict and the sentence for Mr. Bowman's brutal attack and killing of their daughter, mother, and sister, Tammy Chambers Wolfe."
The sentencing hearing was one of the few items of business to move forward during the statewide judicial emergency put in place through mid-April and closed down courts unless it is absolutely necessary.
Bowman's court date had already been set for March 31 ahead of the decision to close down legal business in the Tallapoosa Circuit for the time being.
For his part, Browning said the sentence was appropriate to match the crime, which was based on the nature of the murder. Bowman was convicted for stabbing Wolfe several times at Polk Memory Gardens in April 2017, then shot her twice before he fled the scene and left her for dead.
Browning and Assistant District Attorney Jordan Amendola presented several pieces of evidence - including the windshield where Wolfe was said to have scrawled a dying message with her own blood - that connected Bowman to the crime during the early March trial.