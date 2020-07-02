Work on the replacement of a bridge on Booger Hollow Road near the Floyd County line should resume within the next few weeks.
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen told that to the county's Citizens Advisory Committee related to transportation issues last Wednesday. He said a sinkhole that developed after work started on the project forced the Georgia Department of Transportation to completely reengineer the bridge.
The bridge replacement — over Lake Creek at the intersection of Booger Hollow and Lewis roads — is fully funded through a state grant. The road has been closed for close to a year.
“They should be back out there this month, if not this week,” Skeen told the group last week. He’s expecting the project to be done by the end of the year.