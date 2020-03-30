Update:
Polk County Police are actively investigating the death of an individual who was found in Cedar Creek just yards away from the Seab Green Road bridge on the shoreline.
Detective Cpl. Caleb Bowman said in a press release that officers first responded to a call in the 500 block of Seab Green Road after they received reports of suspicious activity.
"Upon the arrival of Patrol Officers, the body of an unidentified person was discovered near the bank of the creek, in the water," Bowman stated in the release. "Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Polk County Police Department responded to the scene, and assumed command of the investigation."
He said the Cedartown Fire and Polk County Fire Departments assisted with removal of the body from the creek, and it is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for autopsy and further testing.
"At this time, this is an active investigation," Bowman said. "Anyone who may have any information in reference to this case are welcomed to contact Detective Brady (#816) at (678) 246-2132 or bbrady@polkga.org.
Bowman added thanks on behalf of the department for assistnace from the Cedartown Fire Department, Polk County Fire Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Redmond EMS and the Polk County Coroner’s Office.
Previously posted:
Officials remain on the scene at Seab Green Road and have just recovered a body found in a creek just outside of Cedartown.
The bridge remains closed off to traffic as Polk County Police, Fine and Rescue, Cedartown Firefighters and Redmond EMS remain on the scene after pulling the body out of Cedar Creek northwest of Cedartown.
Officials expect to be able to provide additional details as their investigation continues.
Check back for more as this story develops.