The Polk County Board of Education is set to meet this evening via teleconference for their May work and community input session.
Board members will be gathering on the call at 6 p.m. to discuss several items, including a hearing for the tentative 2021 fiscal year budget set to begin in July, a pending agreement with the Department of Human Services and Department of Family and Children Services regarding the CHINS program, and one new policy being brought before the board concerning student drug screening.
The potential new policy would provide the superintendent and administrative staff designated to put in place a random drug screening program for students who participate in co-curricular and extracurricular activities and those who wish to hold parking permits on school grounds.
Board members have previously tabled any policy up for a decision for a month for review before it comes back for a final vote.
Polk School District's first reading of the tentative budget includes a balance sheet of $83,880,725 in income and expenditures, with $13 million of that income in local taxes compared to the more than $54 million budgeted from state and federal funds, and more than $15 million brought forward from the FY 2020 budget in money left in the bank.
In expenditures, more than $51 million is being spent on instructional expenses - pay for educators - with the next largest line item in maintenance with a $7 million pricetag.
Those who want to participate in the evening session can dial in at 646-749-3112 with an access code of 919-977-565. Visit polk.12.ga.us to see the full agenda for the evening virtual session.