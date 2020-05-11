The Polk County Board of Education will continue to meet digitally for the time being with their latest session on the books for Tuesday evening happening online.
The 6 p.m. session will be call-in only for the public, who can dial 646-749-3112 to listen and get into the meeting with access code 919-977-565. Tuesday's meeting will include a public hearing for the second reading of the budget, along with additional agenda items that include financial reports, surplus of a list of technology items, a request for Cedartown Middle to take up GMSAA rules in a league move, and the M.E.R.I.T. Award Winner for May.
The June work and regular sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 9.