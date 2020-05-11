Polk School District

The Polk County Board of Education will continue to meet digitally for the time being with their latest session on the books for Tuesday evening happening online. 

The 6 p.m. session will be call-in only for the public, who can dial 646-749-3112 to listen and get into the meeting with access code 919-977-565. Tuesday's meeting will include a public hearing for the second reading of the budget, along with additional agenda items that include financial reports, surplus of a list of technology items, a request for Cedartown Middle to take up GMSAA rules in a league move, and the M.E.R.I.T. Award Winner for May. 

The June work and regular sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 and Tuesday, June 9. 

Recommended for you