Blood Assurance May 25 Rockmart blood drive

With no major ceremonies or events in store for Memorial Day this year, there's one thing that can be done to honor America's heroes and help others in dire need: donate a pint of blood. 

The Chick-fil-A of Rockmart is partnering up with Blood Assurance to host a Memorial Day blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who want to participate are asked to get an appointment by visiting bloodassurance.org/cfarockmart or by calling 1-800-962-0628. 

Participants will receive a Community Strong t-shirt for donating, and have a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot. 

