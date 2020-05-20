With no major ceremonies or events in store for Memorial Day this year, there's one thing that can be done to honor America's heroes and help others in dire need: donate a pint of blood.
The Chick-fil-A of Rockmart is partnering up with Blood Assurance to host a Memorial Day blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who want to participate are asked to get an appointment by visiting bloodassurance.org/cfarockmart or by calling 1-800-962-0628.
Participants will receive a Community Strong t-shirt for donating, and have a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot.