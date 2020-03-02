Those willing to help with a gift that can save a life are encouraged to come out next Tuesday to a local church for an upcoming blood drive.
The First Baptist Church of Rockmart is hosting a citywide Community Blood Drive on March 10 with the help of the American Red Cross and the local Masonic lodge.
Donors can come from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday and give blood, then enjoy refreshments and barbecue provided by the Masonic lodge.
Those who want to give must be in good health and feeling well, a least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and can only give every 56 days. Those who might be sick, suffering from low iron, have traveled in recent years outside the United States or take certain medications are not eligible.
Anyone who wants to make an appointment to donate ahead of the Community Blood Drive can visit redcross.org for more on how to participate an sign up.