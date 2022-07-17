Bettin’ on the Mule sweeps in to play summer concert series

Peek Park was filled with the sounds of classic rock and country music again on Saturday evening as the band Bettin’ on the Mule rolled into Cedartown as part of the city’s summer concert series.

The Northwest Georgia band, which includes two members from Rockmart, is coming off of being nominated for three awards by the International Singer Songwriter Association.

The band is nominated for Band of the Year, Album of the Year for its EP “Tag Applied For,” and Song of the Year for “I Think of You.” Members are Jacob Wilson, Brandon Wilson and Rick Norris.

Jacob Wilson plays bass with the band Bettin' on the Mule with drummer Rick Norris during the Peek Park Summer Concert Series performance on Saturday, Jul 16.
Brandon Wilson plays guitar with the band Bettin' on the Mule with drummer Rick Norris during the Peek Park Summer Concert Series performance on Saturday, July 16.

The free concert series concludes with Jules and the Romeos on Aug. 27. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Food vendors will be set up, the park fountains remain on until 8 p.m. and the park’s playground is open until dusk.

