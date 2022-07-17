Bettin’ on the Mule sweeps in to play summer concert series

Visitors to Peek Park enjoy a nice setup for the evening Saturday as Bettin' on the Mule performs on the stage as part of the city of Cedartown's free summer concert series. The series concludes Aug. 27 with Jules and the Romeos.
Jeremy Stewart
Rudy Martinez, owner of Rudys in Cedartown, prepares an order at the food stands booth Saturday in Peek Park during the performance of Bettin' on the Mule.
Jeremy Stewart
Bettin' on the Mule drummer Rick Norris plays during the band's appearance as part of the Peek Park Summer Concert Series in Cedartown on Saturday, July 16.
Peek Park was filled with the sounds of classic rock and country music again on Saturday evening as the band Bettin’ on the Mule rolled into Cedartown as part of the city’s summer concert series.
The Northwest Georgia band, which includes two members from Rockmart, is coming off of being nominated for three awards by the International Singer Songwriter Association.
The band is nominated for Band of the Year, Album of the Year for its EP “Tag Applied For,” and Song of the Year for “I Think of You.” Members are Jacob Wilson, Brandon Wilson and Rick Norris.
The free concert series concludes with Jules and the Romeos on Aug. 27. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Food vendors will be set up, the park fountains remain on until 8 p.m. and the park’s playground is open until dusk.