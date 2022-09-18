Berry seeks to double nursing grads, $5 million donated for scholarship program

Nursing students received their white coats during a ceremony welcoming them into the nursing community.

 Brant Sanderlin, Berry College

Berry College is planning to double its number of nursing graduates, and a philanthropist has donated $5 million for nursing scholarships at the college.

Audrey B. Morgan is known for her longtime generosity to Berry students and previously collaborated with her late sister and business partner, Bobbie Bailey, with medical projects and nursing at DeKalb Medical Cancer Center and Kennesaw State University. She also founded the innovative Gate of Opportunity Scholarship program at Berry.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In