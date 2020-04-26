The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is seeking a suspect who fled the scene of a fatal stabbing on Saturday night, but have not yet released the name of either man involved.
Officials from the Bartow County Sheriff's Office stated in a release they are seeking out a "black Kia passenger car" the suspect fled in, called into 911 by a witness on the scene of the stabbing.
The release explained that on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 103 Dripping Rock Trail in Acworth, initially based on reports that a victim was in cardiac arrest resulting from a stabbing.
When deputies arrived, they found a 30-year-old man on the ground receiving CPR from a family member. EMS arrived as well, but were unable to find a pulse and ultimately pronounced the victim dead on the scene.
"Witnesses on scene advised the incident started over an outside argument between two individuals which turned into a physical fight," the statement read from the Bartow County Sheriff's Office. "One witness ran for help and returned to find the victim on the ground face down."
The incident remains under an active investigation. Bartow County Sheriff's officials stated that since it is an open case, no names are being released yet.
