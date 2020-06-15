The majestic symbol of American patriotism was recently spotted flying around Mundy's Lake in Cedartown.
These photos contributed by Gail Conner show a bald eagle in the area around the lake near the intersection of West John Hand Drive and College Street
Bald eagles in past years have been returning to Northwest Georgia - the most notable pair being Henry and Martha at Berry College - after generations of low numbers. It was previously on the Endangered Species list until 2007.
The eagle was spotted around the lake on June 12.