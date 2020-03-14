Stacie Baines will get a new term as the Clerk of the Superior Court without opposition in the 2020 election, and she plans to use that time wisely to keep pushing forward with initiatives to make her office more digitally-focused and consumer friendly.
All this while also saving taxpayers money.
One way she’s already covering all those bases is with a new payment system for those who are having to serve jury duty. Baines said that her office began utilizing debit cards to provide jurors their pay for their service in trials, which both saves taxpayers money on the postage and printing charges the clerk’s office incurs, and also helps keep the books in balance for her office.
“It really cuts down on the amount of time that checks stay un-posted for people we’ve paid after serving on juries, but haven’t yet cashed,” she said.
She also said her office is working to continue a project to update deed records and provide online access to previously paper-only copies. That project is slated to wrap up by the end of spring and cover a time period from the end of the 1980’s to the mid 1970’s.
Every new round of scanning documents allows for the clerk’s office to transfer another decade of records back into the online system, Baines explained. The shorter time frames also cost less to process than one large bulk scanning and digitizing of the whole of the collection of deeds dating back to the 1800s.
Her office has already received back records from the 1990s.
Baines, who was appointed with the retirement of Sheila Wells in 2019, won’t face re-election until 2024. Her office deals with several areas of court business and is responsible for the records of the Superior Court.