With classes starting in less than a week, two groups are working to make sure children who are in need of a positive start to the school year will have a chance to get it Saturday.

The annual Youth Summerfest event at Cedartown’s Bert Wood Athletic Complex in Northwest Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while a back to school event will be held from 3-6 p.m. in Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart in memory of gun violence victim Dadrian “Wade” Cummings.

