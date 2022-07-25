With classes starting in less than a week, two groups are working to make sure children who are in need of a positive start to the school year will have a chance to get it Saturday.
The annual Youth Summerfest event at Cedartown’s Bert Wood Athletic Complex in Northwest Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while a back to school event will be held from 3-6 p.m. in Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart in memory of gun violence victim Dadrian “Wade” Cummings.
Both events will include school supply giveaways while supplies last as well as free food and children activities, including inflatables.
Youth Summerfest kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Youth Summerfest Church Olympics, followed at 10 a.m. with inflatables and games.
Free lunches will be available starting at 11 a.m. along with free haircuts for kids, food bags and clothing. Backpacks and school supplies will be handed out starting at 12:30 p.m. while supplies last.
Child pick-up points are scheduled in Aragon, Rockmart and Cedartown. Buses will pick up children at the Aragon Police Department, Hogue Avenue Gym in Rockmart, and on Canal Street, Marietta Street, Queen Street, and Turner Street in Cedartown.
Riders need to be at those locations between 8 and 8:15 a.m. No transportation will be available after 8:45 a.m. A release form must be filled out in order for a child to be picked up. For more information contact Courtney Ripoll at 770-689-7838.
The event in Rockmart Saturday afternoon is the second one organized by Cumming’s older sister, Amber Jackson, to commemorate what his family and friends call “Wade’s Day”, the monthly anniversary of his passing.
This year will be the first time they have been able to hold the event since 2019, six months after Cummings and three others were killed during shootings in Rockmart.
The event will include school supply giveaway, free hotdog dinners, snow cones and bouncy houses. For more information contact Amber Jackson at 770-546-4816.