Rockmart High School science teacher Kevin Bachtel (second from right) poses for a photo with Assistant Principal Adam Blalock (from left), Assistant Principal Shea Floyd and Principal Bo Adams after being named the Polk School District Teacher of the Year at the November meeting of the Polk County School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Rockmart High School science teacher Kevin Bachtel (second from right) poses for a photo with Assistant Principal Adam Blalock (from left), Assistant Principal Shea Floyd and Principal Bo Adams after being named the Polk School District Teacher of the Year at the November meeting of the Polk County School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Jeremy Stewart
Kevin Bachtel talks to collegues and well-wishers after being named the 2022 Polk School District Teacher of the Year on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The beginning of November brought with it a roller coaster of emotions for Rockmart High School science teacher Kevin Bachtel.
He was there for the RHS boys’ cross country team Nov. 5 as they competed at the state championships. Then, last Tuesday, he was named the 2022-2023 Polk School District Teacher of the Year.
All of this while he dealt with the passing of his father.
“This is a bittersweet moment,” Bachtel said following the announcement during the regular meeting of the Polk County School Board at the HON Room at the Polk County College and Career Academy in Cedartown.
“You know, it’s heartbreaking to have him gone, but at the end of the day, I know he’s proud of me for everything I’ve accomplished. And that warms my heart.”
Bachtel was selected as the Teacher of the Year for RHS earlier this school year and competed against the other teachers of the year from Polk School District’s 11 other schools. Judges came from business and industry, retired teachers, retired educators and educators from other systems.
For Bachtel, it comes during a school year where he took over the boys’ cross country program from longtime coach Adam Blalock, who is now assistant principal and the school’s athletic director.
“It was a balancing act. But, you know, that’s what the job is about. You go in, you do your job, and you get it done. How many hours it takes, you do it,” Bachtel said.
“At the end of the day, I’ve got to make sure that I instill the passion of science to these kids, because that’s really what it’s all about for me. I want to make sure the next generation is taken care of.”
Bachtel is only in his sixth year of teaching, a career he chose with the blessing of his wife and son after previously working for a company that processes cryogenically preserved human tissues for cardiac and vascular transplant applications.
Rockmart High School Principal Bo Adams said Bachtel is one of the teachers students love to be around.
“Not only is he a great teacher, but he’s probably an even better person. He’s a leader in our building. He’s a great role model for our kids and an all-around great person. He’s the type of teacher that once you put him in a classroom with kids, he makes magic happen,” Adams said.
Each school’s teacher of the year was recognized and presented with a framed certificate and $100 gift card prior to the reveal of the district winner. Bachtel was presented with a second $100 gift card for being named the district winner and will move on to the state Teacher of the Year competition, which is conducted by the Georgia Department of Education.
The 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year at all of Polk School District’s schools are Lissa Escutia, Cherokee Elementary School; Sonya Triplett, Cedartown High School; Eric Cooper, Cedartown Middle School; Jason Wilder, Eastside Elementary School; Jennifer Hovers, Northside Elementary School; Chuck Thaxton, Polk County College and Career Academy; Heather Free, Rockmart Middle School; Kevin Bachtel, Rockmart High School; Christy Sisneros, Van Wert Elementary School; Chuck Isbell, Westside Elementary School; and Jennifer Frady, Youngs Grove Elementary School.
“We cannot say enough about these individuals. They’re the best of the best,” Superintendent Katie Thomas said. “They represent everything that we stand for and more, and they give all that they have to our kids on a daily basis and for that we are forever grateful for what they do.”