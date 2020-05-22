Ava Layne Tillmann, of Cedartown, GA, was recently named to the University of Mississippi's Spring 2020 Honor Roll lists.
Tillmann was named to the Chancellor's Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
"Our Chancellor's Honor Roll students set the bar for academic excellence at the University of Mississippi, and I congratulate them on their outstanding achievement," said Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce. "Their success is the result of an incredible amount of hard work and dedication and truly showcases their commitment to the pursuit of academic and personal greatness."
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. With more than 23,000 students, Ole Miss is the state's largest university. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.