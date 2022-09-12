Author donates copy of book to historical society

Dr. John H. Carter presents a copy of his book “Hold My Mule: There is No Such Word as ‘Can’t’” to Arleigh Ordoyne, museum director, the Polk County Historical Society’s Museum.

Dr. John H. Carter recently donated a copy of his book “Hold My Mule: There is No Such Word as ‘Can’t’” to Arleigh Ordoyne, museum director, the Polk County Historical Society’s Museum.

Carter is married to Susan Gibson Carter, a native of Cedartown. He is the brother-in-love of James Gibson and E. Lavonne Gibson Johnson. Carter finds it important to donate a copy of his first book to the Polk County Historical Society’s Museum as the book is dedicated to his wife. His mother-in-love, Laura Bell Gibson, is prominently featured in the book and was instrumental in his life’s journey. This book documents the first 50 years of his life, which began in Thomaston.

