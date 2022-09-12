Author donates copy of book to historical society

Dr. John H. Carter recently donated a copy of his book “Hold My Mule: There is No Such Word as ‘Can’t’” to Arleigh Ordoyne, museum director, the Polk County Historical Society’s Museum.
Carter is married to Susan Gibson Carter, a native of Cedartown. He is the brother-in-love of James Gibson and E. Lavonne Gibson Johnson. Carter finds it important to donate a copy of his first book to the Polk County Historical Society’s Museum as the book is dedicated to his wife. His mother-in-love, Laura Bell Gibson, is prominently featured in the book and was instrumental in his life’s journey. This book documents the first 50 years of his life, which began in Thomaston.
““Hold My Mule: There is No Such Word as ‘Can’t’” is more than the life story of a man who rose to success from a humble beginning. It is a guidebook on navigating the complex world where race, education, ambition, religion, the desire to make a change, and the maze of corporate America all collide.
“Hold My Mule” details the experiences of Carter as he reflects on the miracles in his life that led him from his lowly circumstance to managing a nearly billion-dollar budget for one of the nation’s largest communications companies. He was a confidant to some of the most influential leaders in the country and served as project manager for the $120 million memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Washington, D.C.
“I am proud to present this book to the institution that has been preserving the history of Cedartown, Rockmart, Aragon, and the surrounding communities since 1974. It is a town that has taught many how to turn obstacles into opportunities,” Carter said.
Carter is available for book signings, school visits, and other public appearances. To learn how to obtain a copy of the book, visit johnhcarter.info or pick up a copy from the Polk County Historical Society Museum at 117 West Ave, Cedartown.