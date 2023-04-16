Volunteers contributed 19,384 hours of their time in 2022 to improve the experience of patients and visitors at Atrium Health Floyd’s health care facilities.
April 16 marks the beginning of National Volunteer Week, when Floyd recognizes its Good Samaritans, outstanding volunteers who give of their time and talents.
Depending on their preferences and skills, Floyd’s 175 volunteers serve in a variety of ways. Some greet and escort patients. Others might bring patients and family members blankets or a tasty treat. Others might provide clerical help or provide important forms to families dealing with end-of-life issues.
“Volunteer service programs have a major impact on Atrium Health Floyd. For many years, volunteer service has been and continues to be an integral part of delivering health care to customers and I am grateful for the generous and giving spirit of our volunteers,” said Carolyn Falcitelli, director of Volunteer Services.
The following are the 2023 Good Samaritans:
Sheila Angel
Angel has volunteered at the Atrium Health Floyd Polk Medical Center Gift Shop since 2017.
“She is a staple who has allowed our shop to stay open during times when many other gift shops across the state were closed due to COVID-19,” Falcitelli said. “Always kind and encouraging, Sheila helps us to work as one team to make great things happen.”
Marsha Yancey Atkins
A volunteer with Cancer Navigators, Atkins has helped facilitate the organization’s weekly support group when others were out of town. She has stepped in to answer the phone, greet patients and even vacuum in her spare time.
“Marsha brings sunshine and a calming presence during challenging times and embodies Cancer Navigators’ mission of providing hope and ensuring no one journeys through cancer alone,” said Sarah Husser, fundraising and outreach coordinator for Cancer Navigators.
Atkins previously served as the bereavement coordinator with Floyd’s hospice program.
Joe Leonard
Leonard is celebrating four years of service with Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center Heyman Hospice Care. Leonard checks in with families weekly to make sure they have what they need. He also helps create videos when veterans are honored.
“When there are other opportunities in the community, Joe is always willing to help,” said Melissa Boone, volunteer coordinator for Heyman Hospice Care.
Phyllis McClain
For the past nine years, McClain has been tucked away in a Hole-in-the-Wall, the thrift shop on the first floor of Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center. McClain organizes and distributes clothing for patients who would otherwise leave the hospital in a paper gown or scrubs perhaps because their clothes had to be cut off in the Emergency Department.
“Her kind demeanor, sweet words and willingness to help our patients elevate hope for all,” Falcitelli said.