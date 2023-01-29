Stop the Bleed Atrium Health

Maj. Rick Cobb, Projects/Support Coordinator for Floyd EMS, teaches Unity Christian School students about first aid.

 Atrium Health Floyd

Atrium Health Floyd has donated almost 1,000 trauma kits to area schools through its partnership with them as official health care provider.

Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of the Stop the Bleed kits from Atrium Health Floyd.

