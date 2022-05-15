Three experienced leaders with long-term service to Atrium Health Floyd have been promoted to vice president.
Aimee Griffin, an Atrium Health Floyd teammate for 21 years, has been promoted to vice president of professional services for Atrium Health Floyd.
She will have administrative responsibility for system-wide imaging services, The Breast Center at Floyd, respiratory therapy, neuro diagnostics, pulmonary rehab, non-invasive vascular, sleep lab, cardiology services—including the cardiac catheterization labs, and cardiology diagnostics. Griffin previously served as director of imaging services and The Breast Center at Floyd.
Griffin earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Advent University, Orlando, Florida. She is currently a master’s degree candidate in the Berry College Campbell School of Business in Rome. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, a registered radiologic technologist and a certified breast imaging navigator.
She serves as a facilitator for Atrium Health Floyd’s More Heart Advisory Board, is vice chair of the Rome-Floyd Cancer Initiative, secretary of the Georgia Society of Radiologic Technologists, and a member of the boards of the Northwest Georgia Cancer Coalition and Cancer Navigators.
She and her husband, William, have a daughter, Sydney, and a son, Parker.
Tifani Kinard, an Atrium Health Floyd teammate for 28 years, has been promoted to vice president of rural health for Atrium Health Floyd.
She will have administrative responsibility for Floyd Cherokee Medical Center, Floyd Polk Medical Center and the soon-to-be-constructed free-standing emergency department in Chattooga County. She also will serve as the administrator for those facilities. Tifani was previously chief nursing officer for Floyd Cherokee Medical Center and Floyd Polk Medical Center, and she served as administrator of Floyd Polk Medical Center.
Kinard earned her Associate of Science in nursing from Georgia Highlands College, Rome, Bachelor of Science in nursing from West Georgia College, now the University of West Georgia, Carrollton, and master’s degrees in health care administration and business administration from Georgia State University, Atlanta.
She and her husband, Jamie, have a daughter, Elizabeth, and a son, Ethan.
Charmaine Thomas, a nurse practitioner with more than 30 years’ health care experience, has been promoted to vice president of behavioral health and risk management for Atrium Health Floyd.
She will have administrative responsibility for Floyd Behavioral Health Center and Floyd’s risk management functions. Thomas previously served as administrator of Floyd Behavioral Health Center and a nurse practitioner for Atrium Health Floyd. She has been an Atrium Health Floyd teammate for 16 years.
Thomas earned her Associate of Science in nursing from Our Lady of the Lake College, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Florida, Jacksonville, Florida and her Master of Science in nursing advance care management and leadership from Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw. She currently is pursuing a doctorate degree at Augusta State University.
She has served in leadership roles in several professional organizations, including the Georgia Organization for Nursing Leaders and the Northwest Georgia Organization for Nurse Leaders. She also is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society for Nurses, the American Organization for Nurse Executives, the American Society for Healthcare Risk Managers and the Georgia Society for Healthcare Risk Managers.
The Cartersville resident has two sons, Stephen and Adam, and four grandchildren.