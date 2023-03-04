Virtual photo school clinic

Virtual care at schools helps easily diagnose minor health problems and keeps parents and kids from missing a half or even a full day to attend an in-person doctor visit.

 Atrium Health Floyd

Already used to technology in the classroom, a program to provide access to virtual healthcare for local students suffering from minor health conditions is already in the works.

Virtual health visits are now available at each of the high schools in the Floyd County school system as well as at Main Elementary, Rome Middle School and West End Elementary in Rome City Schools. Atrium Health Floyd also provides virtual services to Van Wert Elementary and Cherokee Elementary schools in Polk County and to Darlington School.

