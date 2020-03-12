The spring sports schedule is set to continue as normal, so long as the weather cooperates according to Superintendent Laurie Atkins.
With the NBA choosing to suspend play for the time being, and the NCAA tournament set to play in empty arenas, sporting events where large crowds of people are gathering and conferences are being canceled left and right across the country.
Here in Polk County, the fears aren't quite as concerning yet. Atkins stated that since sports are all outdoors for the spring months, they'll continue on as planned for the time being.
She is however encouraging spectators to practice social distancing from one another to avoid any contact and help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
Upcoming are Friday baseball games for Rockmart and Cedartown. The Jackets are on the road at Coosa before they host Cedartown for a rival showdown on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are set to play Cherokee County, Alabama on Friday instead of their scheduled game against Haralson County.
Both the Rockmart boys and girls soccer teams are facing down against Armuchee tonight at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Cedartown's teams have Troup County on the road on Friday.
The Rockmart tennis teams are set to face down against Dade County today at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry. Cedartown faces Mt. Zion on March 16 in their next date on the schedule.
Check back for updates as they become available on changing schedules here at Polkstandardjournal.com.