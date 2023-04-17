Smith announces run for Tallapoosa DA
Contributed

Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Jaeson Smith officially announced his intention to run for the circuit’s district attorney last week, confirming the retirement of current DA Jack Browning.

Smith, who has served in his current role for three years, said he looks to carry on his 15 years of service to Polk and Haralson counties by succeeding Browning, who will retire at the end of 2024, following the conclusion of his current term.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In