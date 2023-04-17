Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit Chief Assistant District Attorney Jaeson Smith officially announced his intention to run for the circuit’s district attorney last week, confirming the retirement of current DA Jack Browning.
Smith, who has served in his current role for three years, said he looks to carry on his 15 years of service to Polk and Haralson counties by succeeding Browning, who will retire at the end of 2024, following the conclusion of his current term.
“With the upcoming retirement of our current District Attorney Jack Browning, my mentor and friend, at the end of his current term, it is with great excitement that I am announcing that I am running for District Attorney in 2024,” Smith stated in a release.
A Haralson County native, Smith serves as the chief prosecutor for Haralson County Probate Court, city of Bremen, and city of Tallapoosa, and previously served in the same role for the city of Buchanan.
He also serves as the prosecutor for the Tallapoosa Circuit Mental Health Court and as an advisor to the Georgia State Patrol Special Collision Reconstruction Team.
“I am proud to serve all of our communities in Polk and Haralson Counties helping them to be some of the safest in the state of Georgia,” Smith said. “My proudest moments come when addressing children of our schools. Through in-school and out-of-the-classroom programs, I have had the opportunity to speak to thousands of youth about many aspects of the law.”
Smith stated he hopes to continue that relationship with students if elected, as well as continue to be an advocate for victims while working with local law enforcement to better serve the community and stamp out crime.
A resident of Bremen, Browning was elected as district attorney in 2012 and is currently serving his third term in office.
A veteran criminal law attorney, Browning previously served as chief assistant public defender for Haralson and Polk counties, as well as county attorney for Haralson County, while also practicing law for the Bremen-based firm, Murphy, Murphy and Garner.