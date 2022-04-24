Arts festival brings out crowds to Peek Park

Brandi Gilbert arranges bracelets on display at her Kami Ray Designs booth at the 57th Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Cedartown's Peek Park on Saturday, April 23. The annual event is a project of the Cedartown Junior Service League and features several vendors and live entertainment.
Ivy Casey gets a photo of the artwork of her son, Lennox Casey, displayed along the fence of the tennis courts in Peek Park during the Cedar Valley Arts Festival on Saturday, April 23. Lennox is a third grader at Cherkee Elementary School.
Rudy Martinez Sr. fans the smoke over a grill full of corn at the Rudy's food booth at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23. This year featured several food vendors to satisfy any appetite.
Brandi Gilbert arranges bracelets on display at her Kami Ray Designs booth at the 57th Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Cedartown's Peek Park on Saturday, April 23. The annual event is a project of the Cedartown Junior Service League and features several vendors and live entertainment.
Jeremy Stewart
Mason Dean leaps over a rotating beam as part of an inflatable attraction at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23.
Jeremy Stewart
Lillie Whatley, a.k.a. Granny Mae, talks to a customer at her Granny Mae's Sweets & Treats booth at the 57th Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Cedartown's Peek Park on Saturday, April 23.
Jeremy Stewart
Phyllis Lutrell (left) and her husband, Chris Lutrell, browse some of the arts and crafts vendors at at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23.
Jeremy Stewart
Rudy Martinez Sr. fans the smoke over a grill full of corn at the Rudy's food booth at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23. This year featured several food vendors to satisfy any appetite.
Jeremy Stewart
Second Steps Dance Studio instructor Sarah Meyer gestures toward a group of students performing during the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23.
Jeremy Stewart
Dani Morris (right) and her husband, Ron Morris, look through some of the handmade jewelry at the booth for Becky Lu's Designs at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23.
Jeremy Stewart
Shiley Hamrick (foreground) and her sister, Aschlynn Edwards, ride ponies in the children's area of the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23.
Jeremy Stewart
Youngs Grove Elementary School fifth grader Annabella Green points to her artwork that won first place in her class at the Cedar Valley Arts Festival.
Crowds funneled into Peek Park in Cedartown over the weekend to take in the sun, chow down on some delicious food and enjoy the arts and crafts at the 57th Annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival. The annual project of the Cedartown Junior Service League welcomed a record number of vendors to this year's festival, which ran from Friday evening through Sunday. A children's area with activities for kids and live entertainment kept guests busy while walking around the historic city park.
The Cedar Valley Arts Festival continues Sunday, April 24, until 5 p.m.