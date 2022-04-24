Crowds funneled into Peek Park in Cedartown over the weekend to take in the sun, chow down on some delicious food and enjoy the arts and crafts at the 57th Annual Cedar Valley Arts Festival. The annual project of the Cedartown Junior Service League welcomed a record number of vendors to this year's festival, which ran from Friday evening through Sunday. A children's area with activities for kids and live entertainment kept guests busy while walking around the historic city park.

The Cedar Valley Arts Festival continues Sunday, April 24, until 5 p.m. 

Arts festival brings out crowds to Peek Park

Students of the Cedartown Academy of Performing Arts perform a preview of their upcoming recital "Be Our Guest" during the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23.
Warm weather and sunny skies welcomed visitors to the Cedar Valley Arts Festival in Peek Park on Saturday, April 23.
Ivy Casey gets a photo of the artwork of her son, Lennox Casey, displayed along the fence of the tennis courts in Peek Park during the Cedar Valley Arts Festival on Saturday, April 23. Lennox is a third grader at Cherkee Elementary School.
