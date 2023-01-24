Artists take spotlight at RCAC gallery reception

The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center's 2023 Juried Art Show reception was held Saturday, Jan. 21, with several of the artists on hand and recognized for their place in the competition, which was judged by Shane McDonald, a fine artist from Atlanta. The exhibit is on display through March 9.
Rockmart artist Susan Waters' oil painter "Tapestries" was awarded Best in Show for the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center's 2023 Juried Art exhibit.
Local artist Lee Simpkins' wood carving "Pumpkin head Sutton."
Kelly Dees with Ron Cline and Rodney Fields perform during Rockmart Cultural Arts Center's 2023 Juried Art Reception on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center held its 2023 Juried Art Show reception this past weekend with participating artists from throughout Northwest Georgia earning recognition for their work.
This year’s exhibit was themed Artist’s Choice with over $1,000 in prize money awarded in five different categories judged by Shane McDonald, a fine artist from Atlanta.
This year’s best in show went to Rockmart artist Susan Waters for her oil painting “Tapestries.” Artists who were on hand for the reception Saturday were recognized for placing in the top three of each category. Voting is still open for the people’s choice award. The exhibit runs through March 9.
The free event included refreshments and live music from Kelly Dees with Ron Cline and Rodney Fields.