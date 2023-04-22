Three Cedartown residents were arrested recently and face drug charges in connection with search warrants executed by the Polk County Drug Task Force.
On Thursday, April 13, task force agents executed a search warrant at 326 Mountain Home Rd., Apt. 6, in Cedartown. This search led to the seizure of over a half-pound of marijuana, as well as methamphetamine and Xanax, along with drug distribution items and paraphernalia.
While executing the search warrant, the resident, Daniel Gladden, 41, and Christopher Johnson, 32, of Cedartown, arrived on the scene. Upon seeing law enforcement at the residence, the pair left the area at a high rate of speed. Officers pursued both Gladden and Johnson. They were eventually apprehended.
During the pursuit, a backpack was discovered in the residence’s driveway containing multiple ounces of marijuana in an eyeglass case, a baggy of methamphetamine and a used glass smoking pipe.
Gladden is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, abandonment of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.
Johnson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, abandonment of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.
Gladden remains in jail without bond, while Johnson was released on $14,000 bond.
In a separate case, a Cedartown woman was arrested recently after a search warrant was conducted by task force agents at a Cedartown home earlier this month.
Stephanie Salgado, 28, was arrested on April 14 and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I drug, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and first-degree cruelty to children.
The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant earlier this month at 302 Spruce St. Froylan Cervantes was arrested as a result of the initial search and faces several drug-related charges.
Agents discovered approximately a quarter of a pound of cocaine, approximately six pounds of marijuana, THC wax and a loaded handgun during the operation. Salgado was released on $50,000 bond. Cervantes was released on $57,000 bond, according to Polk County Jail records.