Three Cedartown residents were arrested recently and face drug charges in connection with search warrants executed by the Polk County Drug Task Force.

On Thursday, April 13, task force agents executed a search warrant at 326 Mountain Home Rd., Apt. 6, in Cedartown. This search led to the seizure of over a half-pound of marijuana, as well as methamphetamine and Xanax, along with drug distribution items and paraphernalia.

