An Armuchee man remained in Floyd County Jail over the weekend on charges that he killed his 82-year-old grandmother in late 2021 and kept her body stored in a freezer until it was discovered by Floyd County police last week.
According to Floyd County Police:
Floyd County Police Department investigators made the discovery that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III at his home on April 14 after following up on a concern voiced by a family member.
Tincher is accused of taking his grandmother, Doris Cumming, who had fallen, and placing her alive into plastic bags sometime in December 2021. He then dragged her through the residence and placed her in a large freezer, breaking several of her bones as he dragged her through the residence.
“He described her movement and breathing when the freezer was locked,” FCPD investigator Brittany Werner wrote in the report.
According to the report, Tincher told police her back broke as he forced her into the freezer.
The family believed Cumming had moved out of state but had not communicated with her family since the supposed move. During the investigation, it was discovered that Tincher had been living with her prior to her disappearance and should have moved with her at the end of 2021.
He kept her body in the freezer “and expressed fear of discovery,” investigator Werner wrote. He then moved that freezer to a nearby storage unit and then, approximately four months later, that freezer was discovered by police.
“Accused had no provocation or altercation with the victim, nor (performed) life saving measures,” Werner wrote.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said the victim’s body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Atlanta.
Tincher is charged with felony malice murder, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and felony murder as well as failure to appear on two felony terroristic threats and acts charges stemming from a July 18, 2018, incident where Tincher is accused of conspiring to kill his then wife with another man.
According to Floyd County Superior Court records, an order for re-arrest was issued in that case for Tincher in 2019. The other man was acquitted on all charges in January 2019.