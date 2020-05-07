The weather has been perfect to be outdoors, but with social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 crisis, cities have been keeping facilities mainly closed to citizens for the time being for their own protection.
However, some of the outdoor facilities in Aragon are about to allow people to come back to enjoy the scenery and sunshine, with social distancing restrictions in place.
Mayor Debbie Pittman said that Aragon's walking track at Pittman Park and the Mill Pond will this weekend begin allowing people to return to use the facilities, but signs will be posted and she said the city will expect people to adhere to social distancing guidelines as they utilize the track, or sit to fish at the pond.
Signs will be posted around the area of both facilities ahead of reopening to remind people of the rules, Pittman added.
For now, these two facilities in Aragon are the only ones planning to reopen at this time. The city won't be opening any other outdoor spaces to the public just yet.
One example is the softball field at Pittman Park. It is set to undergo maintenance while the city's larger facitilies remain closed to the public. That work includes infield renovations and one project already finished to repair the backstop.
Pittman said the whole of the field - including paint for the bleachers - is getting a much-needed face lift while it remains closed to the public.
Aragon isn't the only city that has allowed for limited access to outdoor facilities to return. On May 1, the City of Rockmart allowed for the Walking Track at the Nathan Dean Sports Complex to reopen for the public to use with social distancing guidelines in place.
City Manager Jeff Ellis said the reason for reopening the track was to allow senior residents who utilize the facility for regular walks to have a flat surface, rather than having to tackle the hills on the Silver Comet Trail in and around Rockmart.
The City of Cedartown so far is still devising their plans for how to reopen park spaces and facilities. City Manager Bill Fann said tentative plans are in the works with the city of Cedartown for a soft reopening of certain facilities sometime in May.