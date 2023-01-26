City of Aragon

Those seeking to fill a seat on the Aragon City Council that was vacated last October will be required to pay double the previous qualifying fee following a special called meeting of the board.

The council unanimously approved to double the qualifying fee to run for both council and mayor at a special called meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. The council qualifying fee increased from $36 to $72, while the mayor qualifying fee went from $72 to $144.

