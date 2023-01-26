Those seeking to fill a seat on the Aragon City Council that was vacated last October will be required to pay double the previous qualifying fee following a special called meeting of the board.
The council unanimously approved to double the qualifying fee to run for both council and mayor at a special called meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. The council qualifying fee increased from $36 to $72, while the mayor qualifying fee went from $72 to $144.
According to Georgia state law, qualifying fees for municipal offices must be 3% of the previous year’s gross income for the office. Aragon city council members receive $2,400 a year, while the mayor receives $4,800.
Fees for nonpartisan municipal offices must be set and published no later than Feb. 1 of each year in which regular elections are scheduled to take place.
The new fees will be in place for those who qualify for the upcoming special election to fill the unexpired term of council member Daniel Johnson, who resigned last October after less than a year into his first full term in office.
Polk County Elections Director Noah Beck said a tentative date for the special election is March 21, with qualifying expected to be sometime in mid-February. Exact qualifying dates will be announced at a later time.
The city still has to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the county for Beck’s department to run the special election on the city’s behalf. That is expected to be considered at the city council’s February meeting.
This year is a municipal election year for the cities in Polk County.
Cedartown will have two at-large city commission posts up for election currently held by Andrew Carter and Dale Tuck.
Rockmart’s mayor, which is currently Sherman Ross, will be on the ballot in November, as well the Ward 1 and Ward 5 council posts, which are held by Marty Robinson and Rick Stone, respectively.
Aragon will have elections for mayor — currently held by Debbie Pittman — and two at-large council members for the seats currently held by Judson Fee and Donald Canada.